Valerie Concepcion celebrates daughter's 17th birthday

MANILA – Valerie Concepcion celebrated her daughter Heather as she turned 17 years old on Monday.

On Instagram, Concepcion said sharing each day of her with Heather feels so special.

“Before this day ends, I want to greet my lovely daughter -- Happy 17th Birthday, Heather,” she said. “Don't forget that I am here for you and you are very much loved.”

Directly addressing her daughter, Concepcion said: “No matter how old you get, you will always be my baby girl and I will never stop loving you.”

Concepcion said her daughter will always be her greatest treasure.

In an interview on “Magandang Buhay” in 2019, Concepcion turned emotional as she opened up about raising her daughter.

"Sobra akong thankful. Kasi sa edad niyang 14 never niyang na-meet ang dad niya. We only have each other. So 'yung pagiging open niya sa akin ay sobrang laking bagay. Wow, naiiyak na talaga ako. Sobrang thankful talaga ako," Concepcion said.

Concepcion was only 16 years old when she got pregnant with Heather.