'No Time to Die' opens November 17 in PH cinemas

MANILA -- "No Time To Die," Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as James Bond, will open in Philippine cinemas on November 17.

The film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative, with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

It recently debuted to $56 million at the US domestic box office.

"No Time to Die," which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, was originally scheduled to open in April 2020 but was moved several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine cinemas will finally reopen on November 10 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.