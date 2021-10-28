Netflix unveils main trailer for new Korean series 'Hellbound'

MANILA – Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for its upcoming Korean series “Hellbound.”

Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho, “Hellbound” explores a world swept by a supernatural phenomenon where executors from Hell suddenly start condemning people to Hell.

A new religious group called the New Truth then emerges amid this chaos, while others try to uncover the truth behind the series of events.

The series is based on a webtoon of the same title written by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok.

Starring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Shin-rock, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re and many more, “Hellbound” will premiere globally on Netflix on November 19.