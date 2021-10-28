NBI issues subpoena for Annabelle Rama

Annabelle Rama (second from left) poses with her husband, screen veteran Eddie Gutierrez, and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee Pacquiao, during her recent birthday party. Instagram: @annabelleramaig

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for talent manager Annabelle Rama, in relation to a cyber libel complaint filed against her by a former aide of Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

The NBI Special Projects Team sent the subpoena on Thursday. Rama, however, did not personally receive the summons. A village security guard received the document instead.

Rama is asked to present herself to the NBI on November 3, at 2 p.m.

Former Pacquiao aide Jayke Joson filed the complaint against Rama on Tuesday, October 26. At the time, NBI regional director Atty. Emetrio Dongallo said the subpoena is to give Rama an opportunity to explain her side.

The legal case stems from Rama’s October 22 tweets accusing an unnamed individual of anomalous financial deals during his time as Pacquiao’s aide, which she claimed led to his falling out with the boxing icon and presidential aspirant.

Joson then tagged Rama as “epal” and “sipsip” in making public her accusations amid his debacle with Pacquiao.

Pacquiao happened to be one of the guests at Rama’s advanced birthday party early this week.

Rama has said she stands by her statements against Joson, when asked about his legal move against her.

“I am always right,” she told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday. “Lahat ng kaso ko pinanalo ko! Tumigil na siya, stop using me. Hindi naman ako kandidato. Kung hindi, ilalabas ko pa mga baho niya at lahat ‘yon, may ebidensya.” — Reports from Niko Baua and Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News