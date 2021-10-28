LOOK: Loisa Andalio throws surprise birthday party for Ronnie Alonte

MANILA - Actress Loisa Andalio threw a surprise birthday party for her boyfriend Ronnie Alonte, who turned 25.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Andalio shared snaps taken from the surprise party, which was attended by their loved ones and friends, including some members of his group, the Hashtags.

"Alam kong hindi mo gusto yung mga ganitong celebration, pero SURPRISE! Alam kong nag-enjoy," wrote Andalio who also thanked all those who helped her in mounting the event.

In her most recent post, Andalio once again expressed her love for Alonte.

For his part, Alonte uploaded a thank you post for Andalio and more photos from the birthday bash.

The celebrity couple will celebrate their fifth anniversary next month.

Last September, it was announced that the two will star in a new ABS-CBN series under Dreamscape Entertainment, with the working title “Love in 40 Days.”

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

