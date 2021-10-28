Screenshot from Kris Aquino's Instagram account



Actress-host Kris Aquino teared up as she revealed she could no longer imagine a life without her soon-to-be husband, former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

In lengthy Instagram clips, Aquino showered her fiancé with love, assuring Sarmiento that she will be by his side for the rest of her life.

“It really mattered to me na the man I would end up with will also really love Bimb. For so long, it’s just been the two of us. The fact na you showed me talaga na, with no hesitation, that you’re ready to step in, and the fact that you try your best to make me happy,” Aquino said.

“I really feel how much you love me. That’s why parang ang tanga ko na kung pakawalan pa kita. Ako madali sa akin mag-express ng sarili. I love you. I told you I love you with all my heart… For whatever’s left of my life, you have me,” she added.

Aquino’s younger son, Bimby, also apparentlt approves of her engagement.

“I will spare him the embarrassment of saying what happened. But I’ll say na what you told me, it left such a big impression on me. You said na, ‘Mama, you must really love him because you’ve always said na in this house there can only be one drama queen, and that’s you. But you let him get away with that stunt and allowed him to be the drama king,’” Aquino recalling her conversation with Bimby.

The actress also revealed that she and Sarmiento celebrated their monthsary a month after her brother, the late President Noynoy Aquino, died.

“I think that I can no longer imagine life without him. And that’s why I said, you know, it’s really weird to admit this na our monthsary is actually a month after Tito Noy died. I guess that's why I said there was a matchmaker in heaven,” said Aquino, who previously credited her brother for her romance with Sarmiento.

Asked about how Sarmiento wooed her, Aquino revealed that Sarmiento kissed her from out of the blue.

“Out of the blue, he just kissed me. Sabi ko, my God, ang lakas ng loob. And then I asked him, for someone so shy, paano mo nagawa ‘yun?” Aquino said.

Sarmiento did not deny Aquino’s revelation: “Hindi ko mapigilan, eh. At least you didn’t stop me.”

The former Cabinet member also opened up about his realizations when he fell in love with Aquino, saying he has learned how to balance his time.

“Yung nararamdaman ko sa saloobin ko, I feel so happy. And lahat na-notice ‘yun. People who are very close to me would say, ‘Alam mo, matagal na kitang kakilala.’ Or my nieces would say, ‘Iba ang ngiti mo ngayon, ah.’ Talagang ang hirap i-explain pero sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na -- siya [na]. Sabi ko, ito na 'yun,” Sarmiento shared which made Bimby giggle.

“I learned to balance my time. Nung araw puro work, tapos ngayon na-realize kong okay namang magtrabaho pero masarap pala kapag, 'di lang relax, happy ka dahil in love na in love ka,” he added.

Over the weekend, Aquino surprised the public with a post with Sarmiento for the first time while sharing a clip of them together.

Saying she is looking forward to becoming a Sarmiento, Aquino thanked him for being her “best friend and the man I said yes to spending the rest of my life with.”

In the same post, Aquino thanked her late brother, saying she and Sarmiento would not have reconnected if not for him.

Sarmiento was the third and final DILG secretary under former President Aquino’s term, replacing Mar Roxas, who had tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential campaign.

Prior to his stint with the Aquino administration, Sarmiento was secretary general of the Liberal Party, the late president’s political party.

Aquino was formerly married to basketball star Yap. They had a civil wedding in 2005. They welcomed Bimby two years later in 2007. They separated in 2010, and their marriage was nullified two years later in 2012.

