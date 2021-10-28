MANILA — “Nanalo pala ako?!”
This was Kim Chiu’s playful remark in response to observations that she bears some resemblance to Anchilee Scott Kemmis, the newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand.
Through Instagram Stories, Chiu shared a screenshot of her chat with Miss Universe Philippines top 10 finalist Kisses Delavin, who had sent her a photo of Kemmis’ winning moment.
“Ate Kimmy, nangsu-surprise ka naman, nanalo ka na pala ng Miss Universe Thailand!” Delavin said, in jest.
“Hala!” Chiu replied with laughing emojis.
In the Stories caption, Chiu then wrote: “Got this message from @kissesdelavin. Nanalo pala ako?! Cute mo Kisses! As always! Waiting for you to get that MU crown!”
Delavin vied for this Miss Universe Philippines crown this year. Beatrice Gomez won the title, and will compete in the international pageant on December 12 in Israel, alongside other national winners including Kemmis.
Kemmis, a Thai-Australian model who advocates for “real-size beauty,” was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 last Sunday.
Kim Chiu, Kisses Delavin, Anchilee Scott Kemmis, Miss Universe Thailand, Miss Universe