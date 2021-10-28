Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Anchilee Scott Kemmis, seen her with her predecessor Amanda Obdam, is said to have some resemblance to Filipino actress Kim Chiu, the latter’s fans have observed. Instagram: @amanda.obdam, @chinitaprincess

MANILA — “Nanalo pala ako?!”

This was Kim Chiu’s playful remark in response to observations that she bears some resemblance to Anchilee Scott Kemmis, the newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand.

Through Instagram Stories, Chiu shared a screenshot of her chat with Miss Universe Philippines top 10 finalist Kisses Delavin, who had sent her a photo of Kemmis’ winning moment.

“Ate Kimmy, nangsu-surprise ka naman, nanalo ka na pala ng Miss Universe Thailand!” Delavin said, in jest.

“Hala!” Chiu replied with laughing emojis.

In the Stories caption, Chiu then wrote: “Got this message from @kissesdelavin. Nanalo pala ako?! Cute mo Kisses! As always! Waiting for you to get that MU crown!”

Thank you to everyone for believing in me and supporting me, I will do everything with my Power of Passion for Thailand.❤️ #MissUniverseThailand #MissUniverseThailand2021 pic.twitter.com/yDil3kRak8 — แอนชิลี Anchilee Scott-Kemmis (@AnchileeScottK) October 25, 2021

Delavin vied for this Miss Universe Philippines crown this year. Beatrice Gomez won the title, and will compete in the international pageant on December 12 in Israel, alongside other national winners including Kemmis.

Kemmis, a Thai-Australian model who advocates for “real-size beauty,” was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 last Sunday.