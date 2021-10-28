MANILA – Disney and Pixar have finally released the action-packed trailer for “Lightyear.”

Starring Chris Evans, the original feature film follows the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy.



“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” said Evans in a statement about his new role.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day,” he added.

Helmed by Angus MacLane (“Finding Dory”) and produced Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot” short), “Lightyear” is slated for a 2022 release.