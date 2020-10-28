WATCH: Loisa Andalio pranks boyfriend Ronnie Alonte for his birthday

MANILA — Thinking of content for one’s YouTube channel can be a stressful thing, which could easily turn into a fight between even the most loved-up couples.

But luckily for actor Ronnie Alonte, when his and girlfriend Loisa Andalio’s argument over what to do for newest vlog threatened to boil over, it was revealed to be all just a prank for his birthday.

The “birthday prank” video, recorded via hidden cameras and uploaded Tuesday, began with Andalio and Alonte heading for a collaboration with YouTuber Zeinab Harake, who was in on the surprise.

The plan was to have Harake ditch them, forcing them to quickly think of something else to do so as not to waste the set up they had prepared. Andalio would then pretend to throw a fit about how Alonte never had any ideas for their channel, or that he would refuse all her suggestions.

“Tara na, ‘wag na. …’Huwag na tayo mag-vlog dahil may parang napipilitan lang dito,” Andalio said, repeatedly insisting that Alonte didn’t want to do this in the first place. “Sayang lang oras natin dito.”

This annoyed Alonte, though he would be smiling shortly after his friends all emerged from one of the rooms in the venue with birthday cakes in tow.

You can check out the whole video below:

The video, which has garnered more than 500,000 views in less than 24 hours, was Andalio’s gift for Alonte, who turned 24 last Monday.

The couple, dubbed “LoiNie”, have been together for nearly four years.