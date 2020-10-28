Moira dela Torre hits 1 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre now has 1 million subscribers on the video-sharing site YouTube.

On Instagram, dela Torre's management company Cornerstone Entertainment shared the good news to her fans and followers.

Dela Torre's latest single "Paubaya" is still among top trending videos on YouTube, nearly a week after Star Music released the official lyric video last Friday.

The singer wrote "Paubaya, which is part of her album "Patawad," with her husband Jason Marvin.

Last Sunday, dela Torre was given awards for her albums "Malaya" at "Patawad" on "ASAP Natin 'To."

Aside from her new single, dela Torre is also tapped to interpret one of the entries in this year’s Himig Handog competition. She will be joined by Agsunta in interpreting “Kahit Kunwari Lamang,” composed by David Mercado.

