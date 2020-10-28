'It's so good to be 65!' Charo Santos reflects on life on her birthday

MANILA — Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio on Tuesday night took to social media to share her realizations as she turned 65.

On Instagram, Santos-Concio shared about God's goodness as she looked back on her life's journey. From being a beauty queen-turned-actress to one of the most influential female personalities in the country, Santos is known for being an inspiration to many.

"As I turn 65, I can only reflect on the goodness of God with all the blessings that He bestowed upon me. As I look back on my journey of triumphs and trials, wins and losses, favors and failures, I know that I could not have survived these alone and my heart is filled with warmth knowing that I was always being guided every step of the way," she said.

"I am grateful to have lived, loved, and learned and all the more thankful that I am continually living, loving, and learning," she added.

Santos-Concio also thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her special day.

"Thank you for all your well wishes, for all the gifts, and most importantly, for all the love you all have showered me!!! It’s so good to be 65!" wrote Santos-Concio, who used the hashtags

#CharosReflections and #CharoAt65.

Santos-Concio, the long-time host of the iconic “Maalaala Mo Kaya," is set to star in ABS-CBN Films’ remake of South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart” with Joshua Garcia and Zaijan Jaranilla.

The new project was confirmed by ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan on Monday. The movie will be directed by Dan Villegas.

Santos is also hosting "Dear Charo" on FYE Channel on the Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu. Meanwhie, “Maalaala Mo Kaya” is set to air new episodes on free TV again soon.