Heart Evangelista releases single 'Breathe You,' which she composed 15 years ago

MANILA -- Socialite actress Heart Evangelista has released a single, "Breathe You," which she actually wrote 15 years ago.

"My dream for all of you to listen to this single has finally come true. A song that reminds me so much of how far I’ve come in the 15 years since I first made this piece," Evangelista wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"'Breathe You' really holds a special place in my heart and I hope it finds one in you, too."

Last week, Evangelista surprised her fans when she uploaded a teaser of her self-produced song.





"Finally found the courage to share this with all of you. Made this 15 years ago and came across it again while I was going through my files during the lockdown," she wrote at that time. "It’s been such a blast working on this and turning one of my dreams into reality!"

Evangelista's "Breathe You" is now available in various music streaming platforms

Before becoming one of fashion icons in the country, Evangelista was first loved by her fans as an actress. But since she started gaining more exposure in the fashion world, the former Star Magic artist said she is making the most out of it for now.

Related video: