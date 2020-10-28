‘Baka mag-away kami ni Xian!’ Kim likes Gerald’s shirtless posts as ‘funishment,’ mentions Julia

Kim Chiu was assigned as the day’s ‘Tumpak Tracer’ as part of the 11th anniversary celebration of ‘It’s Showtime.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Baka mag-away kami ni Xian!” so went Kim Chiu’s protest on Wednesday as she was made to go on a liking spree on her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson’s Instagram account.

Chiu, who recently joined “It’s Showtime” as a permanent mainstay, was the day’s “Tumpak Tracer” in the hit segment “Mas Testing.” Her turn to face the notorious “Funishments” was part of the noontime program’s 11th anniversary celebration.

As her final consequence, Chiu was tasked to like five pre-determined Instagram posts of Anderson, including ones where he is shirtless, using her own account.

“Hindi ko nga pina-follow ‘yun, e!” she said. “Bakit niyo naman isasali ‘tong taong ‘to? Nananahimik na kami, ah! Isang dekada na ang nakalipas!”

Chiu and Anderson were a couple during the time they were also onscreen partners, until their controversial breakup in 2010.

Chiu is now in a relationship with actor Xian Lim, whom she mentioned numerous times as she complained, in jest, about the “funishment” involving Anderson.

“Hi, Xi! Nanonood ka ngayon. This is just a game! Xi, alam mo naman ang totoo,” she said.

Addressing Anderson, Chiu added: “Kung nanonood ka man ngayon, ito’y sadyang katuwaan lang.”

During an unguarded moment, Chiu also mentioned Julia Barretto, with whom Anderson was romantically linked in 2019.

“Ta’s pagbukas mo rito, nandito si Julia Barretto!” she said, to shocked reactions from her co-hosts, and prompting a reminder that the episode was being aired live.

Watch the entire segment below: