'Baffling Cases: Sanib' documentary on iWant TFC explores exorcism in PH

MANILA -- iWant TFC will reveal the mystery behind spiritual possession and exorcism and what they mean to different beliefs and religions in the Philippines in the documentary special “Baffling Cases: Sanib.”

The 38-minute documentary, which will be streaming on Saturday, October 31, on the iWant TFC app and website, will feature some of the Filipino beliefs about spirits and recall personal accounts of people who have experienced some of the most mysterious spiritual possession stories that happened in the country.

It will also feature cultural anthropologist Felipe Jocano Jr., Catholic priest Fr. Felipe Pedraja, faith healer Mary Cuevas, and Islamic exorcist Aleem Sulaiman Laguindab, who will explain to viewers why these spiritual possessions occur and how to overcome them based on religion and beliefs.

“Baffling Cases: Sanib” is available to standard and premium subscribers starting this October 31 on the iWant TFC app or on iwanttfc.com.

Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV on November 1.