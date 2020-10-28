After Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Park Seo Joon also joins Smart family

MANILA – Following Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Smart Communications on Wednesday introduced South Korean actor Park Seo Joon as its latest international endorser.

The 31-year old actor, known for recently starring in the series "Itaewon Class," was unveiled as the new face of Smart K-Life with an ad showing him opposite an actress from Myanmar.

In a virtual press conference, executives of the telecommunications company shared what Park’s reaction was when he was tapped to become one of its endorsers.

“He was very happy and very proud of the fact that he will be joining the Smart family alongside Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. He was aware of the campaigns that we did with the first two Korean celebrities. He’s also very aware of the huge fan base he has in the Philippines,” said Jane Basas, Smart SVP and head for Consumer Wireless Business.

Basas said the only request of Park’s team was to make his campaign different and unique from those of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

“We made sure to play up his fun side, we made sure to play up his romantic persona to make it stand out versus the two original campaigns which were quite corporate in the treatment. I think he’ll be very happy with this one,” she said.

Basas said Park will be starring in two campaigns and Smart will be releasing his second commercial in the next few weeks.

When asked if they will bring Park to the Philippines in the future, Smart president and CEO Alfred Panlilo said: “Of course we plan to bring them in. Per contract, they would all come in. PSJ is also coming in. It’s really just the timing. Today, we cannot commit yet on the timing because of the travel restrictions but we will try our very best to make it happen. It will come.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted countries to impose travel restrictions and prohibit mass gatherings, leading also to the cancellation and postponement of concerts and fan meets by "Korean wave" artists in the Philippines.

Park first visited the Philippines in September 2019. At that time, he held a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena after he was picked as a celebrity endorser for homegrown clothing brand Bench.

Aside from "Itaewon Class," Park is notable for starring in the dramas "She Was Pretty," "Hwarang," "Fight For My Way," and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim."