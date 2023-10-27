American pop superstar Taylor Swift released her version of the acclaimed album "1989" on Friday, nine years since the launch of the original.

"My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989," the acclaimed singer-songwriter wrote in her social media accounts, signifying the release of her second re-recording this year following the unveiling of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July.

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly," she said in a letter seemingly addressed to fans to celebrate the launch of the album.

"1989" is a call back to Swift's birthday, who was born on December 13, 1989.

The original version has earned numerous accolades including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.

Swift announced the release of "1989 TV" last August 9 during her California leg of "The Eras Tour."

The original version of "1989" is widely accepted as Swift's transformation into a pop star from a country singer.