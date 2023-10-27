American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Pop superstar Taylor Swift continues to earn recognition as she received a whopping 20 nominations at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

Swift is leading the competition, having been nominated for Top Artist of the Year while her album “Midnights” is shortlisted for the Top Billboard 200 Album. Her hit song “Anti-Hero” is also nominated for Top Hot 100 Song.

The singer-songwriter, who has become the most-awarded female singer in BBMA history, can set another record should she win the majority of her nominations as the most awarded performer ever, beating the 34 trophies of Drake.

She can also topple Drake’s record of most awards in a single night which he did in the 2017 BBMA.

Morgan Wallen and SZA followed Swift in terms of nominations, with 17 nods each, while The Weeknd got 16, and Drake and Zach Bryan both had 14.

Miley Cyrus got nine nominations this year, while another superstar Beyonce received seven nominations.

This year’s installment of BBMA will also offer a new awards show concept that is designed to “entertain fans with music and exclusive content.”

BBMA has partnered with streaming platform Spotify for “Fans First” that will bring fans closer to their favorite artists on November 19.

Billboard also introduced nine new categories, including four in the K-pop genre: top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album, and top global K-pop song.

There will also be top Afrobeats artists and top Afrobeats song awards to recognize African music.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo also clinched a spot for the Top Female Artist award where she will go against Swift, Cyruz, SZA, and Beyonce.

Check the complete list of nominees for 2023 BBMA here.

