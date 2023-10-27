Lovi Poe says no plans yet to start a family

Lovi Poe greets the media at the launch of Imono Jewelry's holiday collection on Thursday. Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe and her husband Monty Blencowe have no plans to have a baby yet.

"So far right now we just want to focus sa work and us being together," Poe told members of the media during the launch of Imono Jewelry's holiday collection on Thursday.

Poe tied the knot with Blencowe in the United Kingdom Last August 26. The two exchanged vows during a ceremony held at the Cliveden House in England, which is a storied landmark built in 1666 by the second Duke of Buckingham.

Just over a week after her wedding, Poe returned to work in the Philippines where she is currently the leading lady of Coco Martin in ABS-CBN's hit action series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

As such, Poe said they still haven't gone on their honeymoon.

"Wala pa. So if you guys have any suggestions, mayroon diyang box then you can put in locations na pwede naming puntahan," Poe joked.

Poe said she is just very happy that her husband is very understanding of her work as an actress.

"Buti na lang he is taking it in a positive way. He wants to see me shine, succeed as an individual, kaya sobrang suwerte ko na ganoon siya. I know na we're on the next level, next stage but he still wants to see my fly," Poe said

Asked about their long-distance relationship, the actress said: "Right now kasi it's like in between places na talaga ako. Like I've said earlier I basically have three homes. So parang it's going to be tough in terms of siyempre nakakapagod to travel back and forth but then I am a firm believer that you can do anything and everything as long as you have the proper mindset"

"So sabi ko nga the fact that I was able to head back straight to work after getting married in less than a week. ... I think it's possible as long as you are ready, you have a proper mindset. And you are doing it for the right things. I have my career, I want to have a proper balance for things talaga. It's just great that I have a strong support system around me. My husband is very supportive and also have great team here who's helping me with work. So in between talaga," she added.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC