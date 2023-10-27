LOOK: Valerie Concepcion gives birth to baby boy

MANILA – Actress Valerie Concepcion and her husband have welcomed their first baby.

Concepcion’s husband Francis Sunga proudly shared the good news on Instagram last Thursday, revealing that the actress gave birth to a baby boy on October 25.

The couple named their son Viktor Francis, who weighed seven pounds upon birth.

Baby Viktor is the second child of Concepcion, who also has a daughter, Heather, from a previous relationship.

It was during Mother's Day when the actress revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

“THANK YOU LORD for making our lives extra wonderful, special and exciting. We’re so blessed to have our growing family. This is the best Mother’s Day gift ever,” she said at the time.

Concepcion and Sunga tied the knot in 2019.

