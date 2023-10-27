Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino. Kris Aquino/Instagram

MANILA – Kris Aquino took to social media to share her reunion with her "other brother" and fellow host, Boy Abunda.

On Instagram, Aquino posted photos of their get-together in the United States. She said her long-time friend could not help but tear up when he heard about all the treatments she needs to undergo while fighting autoimmune diseases.

“Seriously, it was a heartwarming reunion. Boy freaked [out] because I needed a shot while he was here. And he really hates needles,” she said.

“Nagkuwento pa lang ako ng pinagdadaanan kong mga treatment at 'yung at least 18 pieces of vitamins, supplements, as well as medicine to help prevent my migraines and protect my liver because of my chemotherapy, and of course my antihistamines… parang the whole 3 hours Boy was here, he was stopping himself from crying pero bumigay din sya talaga.” she added.

Aquino went on to greet Abunda a happy birthday, calling him "the keeper of all my secrets, the one who assured me that come what may he'll be there for my sons, and the friend who until now fights my battles with me."

“To my other brother, I love you completely,” she said.

Just last week, Aquino was visited by Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu.

The last time Aquino and Chiu worked together was in the movie “Etiquette for Mistresses” back in 2015.

Early this year, Aquino confirmed that she has five autoimmune conditions.

