MANILA – OPM band Lola Amour took to social media to apologize for the alleged insensitive teaser for the music video of their viral song, “Raining in Manila.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Lola Amour said they understand the disappointment of netizens when they released a 30-second video showing Filipinos singing on a boat while in the flood.

Some social media users felt that the continuous flooding in many parts of the country should not be glorified.

“We just want to say that we hear you and we understand your disappointment. We were not sensitive enough about how the teaser was presented, and with that, we are sorry,” they said on X.

Lola Amour, however, asked the public to give their music video a chance as it was “greatly misrepresented” in the viral teaser.

The band also shared some snaps from the entire MV while adding a short summary: “It's about a man who reconnects with his long lost wife through a magic gecko, all set in an alternate timeline where it has been raining for already 1427 days.”

Lola Amour began its "Raining in Manila Tour" last August 12 at Open Air Auditorium of Rizal Park in Manila.

Recently, memes for "Raining In Manila" went viral because of the non-stop rains in Metro Manila. The single was released last June.

Lola Amour is also behind the hit "Fallen."

