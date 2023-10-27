Lara Maigue, Gian Magdangal join forces for concert

MANILA -- Real-life sweethearts Lara Maigue and Gian Magdangal are joining forces for a one-night concert.

Billed as "The Greatest Duets Goes Broadway," it will be held at Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan on November 10 at 8 p.m.

Joining them as special guest is singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid.

"The Greatest Duets Goes Broadway" marks the first concert together of sopraano Maigue and theater actor Magdangal.

The concert will be directed by Stephen Viñas and will be under the musical direction of Jesper Mercado.

Maigue and Magdangal started to become close in 2021 after guesting on "Magandang Buhay," where they performed the song "Liyab."

