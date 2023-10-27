Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's "It's Your Lucky Day," which temporarily replaced "It's Showtime" for 12 days, exited noontime TV on Friday.

The show's hosts led by Luis Manzano gave their goodbye messages to the viewers.

"It's our great honor na magpasaya sa inyong lahat nang panandalian para mapawi ang inyong problema. At sa ating 'Showtime' family, we welcome you back. Maraming-maraming salamat sa pagpapatuloy sa inyong tahanan at itutuloy niyo rin ang kasiyahan. Mga ka-Lucky, sabay-sabay po tayyong magdasal. Kapit lang. Sabi nga nilang lahat, malay naman natin this is not goodbye," Manzano said.

"Magkikita-kita ulit tayo kung saan solid ang suwerte at saya. Mga ka-Lucky, our staff, our family, we love you," he added.

For the last episode of "It's Your Lucky Day," Manzano's wife Jessy Mendiola joined the fun.

"It's Showtime" will make its much-anticipated return on Saturday, October 28.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC