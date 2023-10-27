Watch more News on iWantTFC

Three Filipino-Australians from the land down under are now ready to take on Hollywood.

Formed in Australia’s tight knit Filipino community, Gabby, Bernie, and Tiara, known as "H3rizon," have been in Los Angeles over the past few months.

H3rizon announced who their new record label is on Oct. 26. In an Instagram post, the Fil-Aussie trio announced they have signed with Epic Records and RZ3 Recordings.

Epic, a major label has a star studded roster that includes The Black Eyed Peas, Mariah Carey, Future and BIA. They also have Fil-Am Jasmine Villegas in their lineup.

In a few short years, the group has gained a massive following on TikTok with now over two million followers.

Their account features their coordinated outfits and covers of early 2000s R&B songs – which caught the attention of Quest Love and Boys II Men, among others.

H3rizon eventually produced their own songs, including the viral-hit F-Your Flowers, and Sweet Symphony.

Their next single, You Don’t Know Nothing, releases later this week. The song is a cover of the nineties group For Real, and is inspired from their 1994 album, It’s a Natural Thang.

Since heading to Hollywood, H3rizon has hit the town, meeting with Hollywood heavyweights and music legends.

"[We have] a lot of friends here that we were finally able to meet and work with," said H3rizon member Bernie. "It's so great to finally meet them in person."

Their rise comes at a time when Filipino music is making international waves. Earlier this year, H3Rizon met up with Pinoy Pop super girl group Bini.

"It's really really great for us," fellow H3rizon member Gabby said. "We're so proud to be Filipino, went to the Philippines earlier this year and met BINI. It's such a great thing to be part of a massive community. Everyone is so welcoming."

She added: "We are excited to be women in the R&B realm, to make R&B music, and to make it here in LA."

Just recently, these three also met a very good girl when they attended the Hollywood premiere of Star Cinema’s hit film, “A Very Good Girl.”