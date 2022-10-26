What to expect in 'Head in the Clouds' PH tour

MANILA — As the 88rising artists are set to grace the Philippine stage, here's what fans could expect in the upcoming "Head in the Clouds" tour in December.

Filipino acts Zack Tabuldo and Ylona Garcia will be performing along with international artist Zedd on December 9 and 10 at SM Festival Grounds Parañaque City. Here is the lineup below:

Joji

Jackson Wang

NIKI

Rich Brian

eaJ

YOASOBI

BIBI

MANILA GREY

Warren Hue

Ylona Garcia

GUAPDAD 4000

ATARASHII GAKKO!

MILLI

Zack Tabudlo

Joining Garcia and Tabuldo are Filipino rapper Guapdad 4000 and Filipino-Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey.

Fans will also get a chance to meet the artists: "For a two-day general admission pass of P12,888, fans will gain access to these artists (over 20 scheduled performers) who will take to the stage and play for 45 to 55 minutes each. That roughly translates to about 18 hours of premium experience over the course of two days.

"Those who opt to buy the VIP pass at P15,888 will get plenty of value for money to watch and enjoy every performance: early entry via their dedicated VIP entry lanes to access the main stage and second stage, designated VIP restrooms, additional shade and seating areas, access to exclusive food & beverage vendors and select festival merchandise for purchase," it added.

Garcia earlier said she was "glad" that her label was bringing Head in the Clouds to the Philippines.

"It's been a while since I've seen my fans back home. [I] can't wait to see each and every one of them," she said in a statement.

"I am so excited to perform at the inaugural 'Head in the Clouds Manila'. I missed y'all and it's time to bring it to the Philippines," added Rich Brian.

In August, 88rising also staged a two-day "Head in the Clouds Festival" in Los Angeles, which had around 70,000 attendees.

