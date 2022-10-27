Photos by Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

The cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" graced the "purple" carpet at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre Wednesday for the world premiere of the Marvel sequel.

Letitia Wright, who plays the role of Shuri, the supposed successor of the Black Panther suit, said they are excited to bring movie audiences into their world again.

"Being a female genius, personally for me, is really cool. The characters, the world that you know and love, are teaming up again with purpose, with meaning, with love. It meant the world to us to reunite and bring this film to you," she said.

Tenoch Huerta, who will be introduced as Namor, shared how he has prepared for the role. "They ask me if I know how to swim and I said, I never drowned before, which is true," he said in jest.

Wielding the new iron suit, Dominique Thorne, who plays the role of Riri Williams, said they will see a lot of passion from Ironheart.

"She is indeed coming in hot. She’s coming in with a lot of voice, a lot of passion for what means a lot to her, about wanting to protect her people, about proving to the world that she is worthy, she is capable of doing great things," she said.

Rihanna, who is set to make her music comeback with a track for the film, also graced the stage with A$AP Rocky.

Marvel executive producer Kevin Feige was glad that they are concluding the fourth phase of the Marvel universe with "Black Panther."

"In the finale here of Phase 4, looking at it by phases, we made an entirely new kingdom," he said.

Angela Bassett added that they will always remember the late Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther, and dedicated the film to him.

"We are a passionate people and we indeed brought it, and of course, our beloved brother made his transition and we just loved him," she said.

"He was such an example of excellence and wisdom for us that we wanted to step into his shoes."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in Philippine cinemas on November 9.

