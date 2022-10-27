'Succession' season 4 to stream on HBO Go in 2023

Handout photo.

MANILA — The fourth season of the Emmy-award-winning series "Succession" is set to stream on HBO Go next year.

In a statement, HBO Go said the series created by Jesse Armstrong will debut its 10-episode season in the spring of 2023.

"Succession" explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

In the fourth season, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The first three seasons of "Succession" have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including outstanding drama series, for the second and third seasons.

The third season, which premiered last October, earned the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for drama ensemble and swept at the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Directors Guild of America (DGA), and Producers Guild of America (PGA).

