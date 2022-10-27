Nicole Laurel drops new single 'Bawal'

Handout photo.

MANILA — Actress and singer Nicole Laurel is set to drop her new single "Bawal" on Friday.

Produced with Gabe Dandan, Laurel said it was easy for her to write the lyrics of the song.



"This is one of the simplest lyrical expressions I have published, nothing poetic here, just a sentiment revolving around the quintessential question: 'Bakit masarap kapag bawal?' It was one of those instances na halos sabay lumabas 'yung lyrics and melody, and halos tapos na 'yung song form in the first session," Laurel said.

"I was led into the song by the chord choices. The song is a simple, slow, soulful blend of sultriness and the melancholy of desiring something you can’t have," she added.

Dandan was glad to work with Laurel: “I like working with Nicole because I am inclined towards improvisation-style writing. It brings out the best in my playing and musical choices. Nicole encourages that environment. Her brain is like a factory for making lyrics, the workflow is seamless and that doesn’t always happen with everyone.”

"The beautiful thing about songwriting is -- technically, walang bawal… you can write about anything, anyone, and everything… you can use any note, rhythm, topic, or lyric that reflects your soul and sentiment… Marami ngang bawal, ngunit, sa paglikha… lahat pwede. This is why creativity proves to be my greatest purpose and escape all in one, there's no telling where the creative chase will lead, but one thing is for sure, the creative chase is never futile, and always masarap," Laurel added.

