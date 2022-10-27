LOOK: Heaven Peralejo shows off new home

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo turned to social media on Wednesday to share photos of her new home.

On Instagram, the actress uploaded photos of her place, such as the living room and kitchen.

In the caption, Peralejo thanked her fans for their support.

"Moving in to my new place! Looks like all my hard work is paying off. Thank you @heavenlyangelsofc_ for the support and inspiration. Most excited about furniture shopping," Peralejo wrote as she asked for recommendations on where to buy furniture, decor and home supplies.

Peralejo, 22, is currently seen in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "A Family Affair."

Peralejo is gearing up for the upcoming series "Linlang." She will also star in the movie "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" with Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado.

Last December, Peralejo finally finished her business management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities or SISFU.



