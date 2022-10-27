MANILA -- Actor KD Estrada has received a special guitar from his screen partner Alexa Ilacad.

"Ang sweet niya magbigay ng gift. She's very thoughtful. And she's really good at gift-giving. Like iniisip niya talaga kung ano ang gusto ng taong ito. She got me a guitar. Tapos siyempre bilang artista, a musician, a guitar is a very thoughtful gift," Estrada told Star Magic's Inside News.

"Hindi ito parang kumuha lang ng gitara sa random guitar stores, hindi. Pinag-isipan niya talaga kung ano ang gusto ko and it's such a great blessing to have a person na binibigyan niya ng thought 'yung gift mo," Estrada added.

It has been a year since Estrada and Ilacad were together inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" house, where their love team dubbed as "KDLex" started.

Since then, a lot of doors opened for their love team from TV shows, digital concert, and magazine covers to a US tour.

Asked of what has changed a year after their "PBB" stint, Estrada said: "A lot of things changed like individually and together. When I say individually, we are stronger persons, we are better persons. Ang dami na kaming experience. We get to know more about a lot of stuff here in showbiz because we learn from each other. Ako bilang baguhan, siya she's already been here for a while. We fill up each other. It's a constant learning experience for the both of us. Together naman so far we are happy. We all do now is enjoy the time."



After a year of being together Estrada also shared his discoveries about Ilacad.

"She's strong, hindi lang physically but mentally, emotionally. She's been going through so much stuff na kahit ako hindi ko alam but she handles it so well. ...She's actually very kind, humble and sweet person," Estrada said.

Just recently, Ilacad was launched as one of the Rockoustic Heartthrobs in 'ASAP Natin 'To' with "Idol Philippines" finalist Kice.



According to Estrada, the segment is a good venue to showcase his talent in performing.

"I felt honored to have a segment na finally napapakita ko 'yung guitar skills ko. Seven years na akong guitar player at gusto ko talaga ipakita in some ways sa showbiz. At 'yun sa 'ASAP' pwede na akong mag-perform with my trusted guitar after waiting so many years," Estrada said.

Estrada also shared their plan of doing an album with Kice.

"Bale po magko-collab kami sa 'ASAP.' Sana kung may time kami ni Kice ay gagawa kami ng album, gagawa kami ng mga kanta at kung pwede ibu-book kami sa mga shows out of town or kahit within ABS-CBN's events," said Estrada.

