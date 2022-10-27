MANILA – Kapamilya actor Inigo Pascual teased fans about the many twists waiting to be unravelled in his US television series “Monarch.”

In a video released on the FOX series’ Facebook page, Pascual is introduced once again as Ace Grayson, the son of Nicky Roman played by Anna Friel.

Ace is described as a teenager who aspires to become a country music star "and is incredibly talented.”

At the start of the clip, Pascual was proud to represent the Philippines in a US series.

“There are so many twists in 'Monarch.' This is going to blow your mind,” he said. “A Filipino-based actor landed one of the lead roles on an American show so this is really big for us. I’m carrying the Philippines with me.”

In the one-minute clip, Pascual is also described as the “social media guy” on the set, having the most followers on several platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Earlier this month, Pascual revealed that he has already sent his audition tapes for other projects in Hollywood.

“I’m currently auditioning for a couple of stuff actually dito sa States,” he said as quoted by Push.

“Hindi lang ako puwede ma-lockdown sa isang long-term project since we’re still waiting if we’re going to continue with season two [of ‘Monarch’],” he added.

“Monarch” premiered on September 11 via FOX TV. In the Philippines, ABS-CBN has the exclusive linear TV rights to air the series in the country.

