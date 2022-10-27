Handout photo.

MANILA — The first season of the "House of the Dragon" is the most-viewed HBO series in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, according to records shown Wednesday.

“We’re so thrilled to see 'House of the Dragon' catch fire with 'Game of Thrones' fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, of HBO and HBO Max.

According to HBO, "House of the Dragon" reached 9.3 million viewers in the US on Sunday night across all platforms. The show debuted last August 21 in the US and all episodes of the series are now averaging 29 million viewers in the area.

The figures are only a few million behind the average audience for the seventh season of "Game of Thrones", which averaged 32.8 million viewers per episode in the US.

The complete first season of "House of the Dragon" is now available to stream on HBO GO.

