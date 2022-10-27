The stars of 'Flower of Evil' face the media at a press conference in this file photo. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine adaptation of South Korea's suspense drama "Flower of Evil" starring Piolo Pascual, Lovi Poe and Paulo Avelino will air on Primetime Bida beginning November 7.

The series, which premiered last June and became a top-rated show on Viu, will be seen on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5 on weekdays at 9:30 p.m.

Like the original “Flower of Evil” from CJ ENM, the Philippine version follows Daniel (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past when he gets married and starts a family with wife Iris (Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

The story becomes more intense when Jacob’s (Avelino) true identity is revealed and scandalous secrets begin to implode one-by-one.

Recently, in the show's finale press conference, the cast led by Pascual, Poe and Avelino, admitted that it was a challenge for them to make the show more relatable to Filipino audiences.

Directed by by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Agot Isidro, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, and Joko Diaz.

