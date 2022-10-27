Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A week after "Cattleya Killer" made its premiere at MIPCOM Cannes, considered the largest content market in the world, director Dan Villegas is hoping people can see that Filipino creatives can compete in the international scene.

"For me kasi Filipino talent is great. We have world-class writers like Dodo (Dayao) which we're very lucky to have write our script. We have world-class cinematographers who shot 'Cattleya,'" he said on ANC's "Rundown" on Thursday.

"Naipakita natin na kahit konti na 'oy kaming mga Pinoy ay world-class, kaya rin naming makipagsabayan sa lahat.' 'Yun sana ang mangyari -- na makita nila na magaling tayo at magaling naman talaga tayo."



Villegas said he is proud that "Cattleya Killer," which stars Arjo Atayde, was the first Filipino series to premiere at MIPCOM Cannes.

"Alam namin lahat na we gave our all. Dodo's script was brilliant. Sina Arjo, lahat ng actors they gave their all," Villegas said. "To see it premiere in Cannes, super happy ako na we're representing the Philippines."

Added Dayao: "Well, hindi naman sa hindi ini-expect pero excited that it went that far. Kasi parang medyo nakaka-overwhelm din 'yung achievement hindi pa nga siya lumalabas ...Hopefully we will get to see it soon."

Last week, Atayde graced MIPCOM Cannes red carpet for the international premiere of "Cattleya Killer." He was joined by his sister and co-star Ria Atayde, as well as their parents Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde.

Sanchez and her husband are representing ABS-CBN's co-producing partner Nathan Studios, Inc. at Cannes.

There, ABS-CBN presented the pilot of the international six-part series to industry decision makers, in anticipation of securing a global distribution partner.

"Definitely it was such an experience," Atayde said of going to Cannes. "ABS-CBN has been doing this with MIPCOM for how many years already, and for the first time, we were able to come up with something that could possibly represent the Philippines in MIPCOM. And to be a part of it is a privilege. To be a part of it is a blessing.

"It was so real. It was really an experience and you are just proud to be a Pinoy. It wasn't about individual interest; it was just really out to represent... just throwing it out there for Filipinos and just really representing and stretching out the market as much as possible," he said.



Word-class story

"Cattleya Killer" follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago.

The son of the cop who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light. This project is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

Atayde said that to prepare for the series, he had to watch a lot of movies that were recommended to him by Villegas.

"As an actor, it's my responsibility to differentiate the character. At the same time, more than preparing, I think it's a lot of confusion and a lot of understanding towards trauma, towards experiences of people, practically humanity. You know the script of Sir Dodo was very well-written. It was very well-understood by us and especially guided by Direk Dan."

"This is by far the best experience I had in my 10-year career," Atayde added.

Dayao, meanwhile, shared his process for writing a sequel to the 1997 film "Sa Aking Mga Kamay."

"Primarily ang inspiration talaga is the original film which I saw prior to being asked to write this. Pero coming into it, I was given sort of like a free hand to interpret the material the way I thought I should be interpreted. Tapos from there on parang naglaro na ako. It's mostly drawing of a lot of genres that I already enjoy, which is primarily detective, police procedurals and serial killer films. ...Pero I think the energy came from the original film. The boost came when I actually met the cast and I started putting faces to the characters," he said.

"Is it a timely film series to make? I think so because we live in a very dark times so parang to reflect that. And we also live in the time when mental health and trauma is being put into the foreground as experiences of people. So parang okay siya, it's very interesting to look at it through the lens of a genre piece," Dayao explained.

Asked if there will be for more seasons of 'Cattleya Killer," Dayao said: "Well hopefully. I think we deliberately planted some seeds in this first season just in case we get picked up for another one. It will be exciting to continue the story. There's still more story to tell after this season is over. So hopefully that happens."

