MANILA — With a new music era comes new collaborators for BGYO, who released Wednesday the performance video of its comeback single “Magnet” featuring choreography by Brian Puspos.

As opposed to the music video for the upbeat track, the performance-focused release from BGYO showcases the details of the choreography, including the “heart dance” now seen in the group’s latest TikTok challenge.

The Filipino-American Puspos previously choreographed songs of the likes of BTS, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown, among other international stars.

“Magnet” is one of eight tracks from BGYO’s upcoming sophomore album “BE:US,” set for release on November 3 along with the music video of the key track “PNGNP.”

Leading up to the big day, BGYO revealed on Thursday the album’s track list, which includes “Game On,” “Magnet,” “Be Us,” “Tumitigil Ang Mundo,” “Panahon,” “PNGNP,” “Laro,” and “Extraordinary.”

Composed of Gelo, Mikki, Nate, Akira, and JL, BGYO was launched in January 2021 after two years of training and has since made a mark on the Philippine music scene.

Notably, it ranked No. 1 in global charts for emerging artists, became brand darlings with successive endorsement deals, and was hailed TikTok Philippines’ P-Pop Group of the Year along with three other acts, among other achievements.

