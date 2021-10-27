The first trailer for the "Cowboy Bebop" live action reboot has finally landed, courtesy of streaming giant Netflix.

John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir star in "Cowboy Bebop", an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past.

Spike Spiegel (Cho), Jet Black(Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. Along the way, they will face various challenges including a ruthless syndicate that wants them dead.

The original Cowboy Bebop anime first aired in Japan from 1998- 1999 before becoming the first anime to air on Adult Swim in the United States in 2001.

The new "Cowboy Bebop" live action series airs on Netflix starting Nov. 19.