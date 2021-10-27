Sheryn Regis caps off ABS-CBN's 'The Music Room'

MANILA -- Singer Sheryn Regis capped off ABS-CBN's YouTube series "The Music Room," a platform where Filipino artists "shine in intimate performances while they reveal heartwarming stories behind their music."

On Tuesday, Regis performed her newest songs "Tulad ng Dati," "Kung Puwede Lang", and "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw." She also sang "Simula ng Dulo" with Kritiko.

Regis also performed Moira dela Torres' hit "Paubaya.

Regis performances are available on Star Music's YouTube channel. Check them out below:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

"The Music Room" is one of the experiences from the Kapamilya YOUniverse, the coming together of the YouTube channels of Star Cinema, Star Music, MOR Entertainment, ABS-CBN News, and ABS-CBN Entertainment.

"Ako Naman Muna" singer Angela Ken kicked off "The Music Room" series last September 7.