Pauleen Luna shares photos of beach getaway with family

MANILA – Celebrity couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto along with their daughter Tali seem to be having the time of their lives while on their beach holiday.

As seen in Luna’s recent Instagram updates, they are currently in Amanpulo in Palawan enjoying some quality time with their family.

Calling the island their “happy place,” Luna wrote in one of the captions, “Thank you Lord for this time.”

Luna and Sotto tied the knot on January 30, 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. The two, however, have been together since 2011.

Tali is Luna's first child, and Sotto's fifth. The comedian has a son, Vico, with actress Coney Reyes, Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.

Tali will turned four years old next month.