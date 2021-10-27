Gino Roque and Heaven Peralejo are co-stars on ‘Pasabuy.’ WeTV Philippines

Fans of WeTV’s “Pasabuy” can binge watch all the episodes of the series for free starting October 29.

The romantic comedy series starring Gino Roque and Heaven Peralejo will be available on the streaming platform at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“Pasabuy” revolves around the story of John (Roque) and Anne (Peralejo), who get stranded at a beach resort when the country goes into lockdown.

Roque’s character is an aspiring musician determined to write the perfect love song to win back his true love while Peralejo’s is a vlogger staying at the resort working on her latest video.

The two would cross paths after the hotel group chat admin mixes up their “pasabuy” order.

The show was inspired by the present version of “Bayanihan” -- where people ask someone to buy for them to avoid going outside amid the pandemic.

“We couldn't leave our homes and relied heavily on the kindness of strangers to get us, not just our basic necessities, but what will give our life semblance of normalcy,” said Anna Driz, director of advertising sales and brand solutions of WeTV and iFlix Philippines.

According to Driz, the series gives a twist on the current trend of “pasabuy” in the country -- putting a touch of romance at the height of the pandemic.

“It is very relevant to the times. It is relatable to a lot of people lalo na yung mga Gen Zs at mga millennials natin. It is what it is. Doon pala can understand how it came about,” she added.

Written and directed by Xian Lim, “Pasabuy” also includes Ella Cayabyab, MJ Cayabyab, Ralph Malibunas, Gail Banawis, and Nana Silayro. Meanwhile, the band I Belong To The Zoo sang its theme song “Pansamantala.”