LJ Reyes says Paolo Contis yet to reach out to her

Photo from LJ Reyes' Instagram account

Actress LJ Reyes revealed that her former partner Paolo Contis has yet to reach out to her since their much publicized separation in August.

In an interview with King of Talk Boy Abunda in New York, Reyes said there has been no efforts done on the side of Contis to talk to her after they parted ways in the Philippines.

She admitted that despite flying to the United States, moving on from the past remains difficult for her to achieve.

“I want to be honest there are days that I find it difficult to...ang hirap nito. Okay, nandito kayo ng mga bata. Kailangan kayanin mo. Halos minu-minuto akong nagdadasal. If not, may mga araw na I don't feel okay,” she explained.

“It will be a very long journey, a difficult one. Pero, kumakapit na ako sa Diyos.”

When asked if she is ready to forgive Contis, the actress said she is still praying for it to happen. Reyes said she knows she needs to forgive in order to move forward in her life with her two kids.

“It's a work in progress. Pinagdadasal ko na mapatawad ko siya kasi I know if I don't forgive him, this very dark emotion will eat me up. And I won't be able to move on with my kids nang maayos. Yung walang galit. May pain, hindi mawawala yun,” Reyes said.

She also did not bother to dwell too much on Contis’ statement in September that took responsibility on the fallout of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Reyes also expressed gratitude to the support she keeps on receiving.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Sobrang laking bagay po sa akin that we feel your love and your support and it really helped me a lot. Para sabihin ko rin sa sarili ko na kaya ko,” Reyes said.

She also revealed that her former partner Paulo Avelino, father of her eldest child Aki, reached out to her at the height of the drama.

According to her, Avelino assured her of his help should there be problems, especially with their son.

“Nagsabi lang siya na I know you are going through a very difficult time. Syempre ang iniisip niya rin si Aki. And if anything daw that I need, when it comes to Aki, I can always tell him,” Reyes bared.

For now, Reyes said she is taking everything one step at a time and refused to give a categorical answer when asked if she would be returning to showbiz soon.

“I'm thinking life one day at a time. Ang hirap po magsalita...Hindi ko po alam what's gonna happen. It's okay to take your time. It's okay to give time to yourself to heal, to figure out things. Mahirap kung mamadaliin yung mga bagay,” she said.

In September, Reyes broke her silence about her separation with Contis to clarify "twisted information".

In a one-hour clip on Abunda’s YouTube channel, Reyes opened up about the breakup with Contis which came as a surprise to fans after the actor suddenly wiped out all the actress’ photos on his Instagram account.

Reyes also denied earlier reports that the breakup between the couple of six years was a mutual decision.

When asked about a possible third party, Reyes just looked at Abunda with tears which made the host not pursue the question anymore.

She also admitted that she tried to save the relationship, thinking that it would be best for her kids to grow up with a complete family but Contis was allegedly firm in cutting ties with her.

Reyes was in a 6-year relationship with Contis, with whom she has a 2-year-old daughter, Summer.