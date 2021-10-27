MANILA – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are celebrating their seventh anniversary as a couple.

As seen in the actress’ Instagram Sotry updates, the two marked the milestone in The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas where they spent some quality time together.

Photo from @lizasoberano’s Instagram Story

Soberano also dedicated her first Instagram reel for her boyfriend.

"I love you forever and always! Thank you for always making me feel extra special," she wrote in the caption.

It was only in February 2019 when Soberano first revealed that she has been officially in a relationship with Gil since 2014, the same year their love team was formed.

The pair first worked together in 2013 in the movie "Must Be... Love," topbilled by fellow Star Magic talents Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. In the same year, they joined Bea Alonzo and Dingdong Dantes in the movie "She's The One.”

Gil and Soberano starred in their first primetime series in 2014, "Forevermore."

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda, Gil said he and Soberano have already seriously talked about getting married.

“Of course, we want to take it step by step. That’s why we’re getting into business muna. We are thinking about the future, but we have to concentrate on now,” he said.

“We talk about it sometimes. Out of nowhere, ‘What do you think about getting married?’ But it’s so hard kasi right now, because there’s so much on our plate.”

While Gil and Soberano have been on hiatus from regular acting projects since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said they have been busy with their entrepreneurial ventures.