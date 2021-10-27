Photo from Kun Maupay Man It Panahon's Instagram page

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” (Whether The Weather is Fine) starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla continues to make waves on the international stage.

After winning in Switzerland and premiering in various film festivals across the world, the film is set to compete at the 32nd Singapore International Film Festival.

“In November, 'Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine)' is weighing anchor for Southeast Asia as it plays in competition at the 32nd Singapore International Film Festival - SGIFF,” it said in an Instagram post.

The movie will be aired on November 26, 9:30 p.m. and December 1, 8:45 p.m. (SGT) at the Filmgarde Bugis+.

"In this moving dilemma between staying and leaving, we are left laughing with our eyes wet," the festival said on its website.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is set during the onslaught and aftermath of supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan), and centers on “a mother (Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis.

Last September, the film premiered in Mexico at the Guanajuato International Film Festival, a month after it won the Cinema e Gioventù Prize from the Concorso Cineasti del presente Junior Jury at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film made its world premiere as part of the festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition.

Aside from the Locarno and Mexico tilts, the film also made its North American premiere via the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was screened under the Contemporary World Cinema section in September.

Yolanda devastated the Philippines in November 2013.

