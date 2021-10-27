Joshua Garcia insists Ria Atayde is just a friend

MANILA -- Actor Joshua Garcia said that he would be lucky to have Ria Atayde as a girlfriend but stressed that he and the actress as just friends.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday, Garcia opened up about the real score between him and Atayde.

"Napakamalisyoso niyo, 'yun ang masasabi ko. Alam mo 'yon? At kung kami man ay napakasuwerte ko, napakatalinong tao, napakaganda inside and outside. Alam mo 'yon, wala ka nang hihilingin napakamaalaga niya. Actually sa circle of friends namin siya 'yung parang nanay namin," Garcia said.

"I think may mga relationship na mas better kapag magkaibigan kayo kaysa more than magkarelasyon kayo," Garcia he added.

Early this month, in an interview with Cinema One's "Pop Cinema," Atayde simply laughed off rumors romantically linking her with Garcia, stressing that she and the actor are just friends.

Rumors linking Atayde and Garcia started after their "barkada" photo was uploaded online. The two were assumed to be together because they were with couples Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo and Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda.

Atayde explained that she became close with Garcia because he worked with her mother Sylvia Sanchez in the 2016 series "The Greatest Love."

Atayde and Garcia are set to work together in the upcoming series "Viral Scandal" with Charlie Dizon as the lead actress.

Produced by RCD Narratives, “Viral Scandal” will also feature Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana, Maxene Magalona, Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Aya Fernandez, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

It will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

