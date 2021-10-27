Watch more on iWantTFC



BTS' music will be making a debut on Hollywood's silver screen.

Marvel Music has confirmed that Jimin and V’s duet "Friends" will be among songs featured in the upcoming epic superhero film "Eternals."

The subunit, which delves into the special friendship between the two '95 liner vocalists and self-proclaimed platonic soulmates, was co-written and produced by Jimin for BTS' 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7."

"Friends" is the second Korean record to be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following PSY's "Hangover" in "Black Panther" in 2018.

Other titles in the movie's soundtrack are "Juice" by Lizzo, "Time" by Pink Floyd, "The End of the World" by Skeeter Davis, and more.

“Eternals,” the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is based on Jack Kirby's comic book series of the same name.

The highly-anticipated film, co-written and directed by Chloé Zhao, stars some of the industry’s biggest names including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington.

“Eternals” is set to premiere on November 5.