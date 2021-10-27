Bimby approves of mom Kris Aquino’s engagement

Screenshot from Kris Aquino's Instagram account

MANILA -- Actress-host Kris Aquino did not have a hard time seeking permission from her youngest son, Bimby, before committing to her now-fiance former Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

On her latest Instagram video, Aquino spoke to Bimby and asked his son with professional basketball player James Yap why he immediately gave his approval of her engagement with Sarmiento.

According to Bimby, he knew that the former Cabinet member of his uncle, late President Noynoy Aquino, has no hidden agenda in pursuing his mother.

“It’s because he loves you. No agenda at all. And you can really tell that he wants to take care of you, me, and Kuya. And basically, I can tell whenever he looks at you, his eyes twinkle. Basta you can feel he genuinely loves you, Mom,” Bimby said.

In a separate video where the couple and Bimby are sitting on a dining table, the teen said he is happy with the current relationship of his mother: “You two deserve each other.”

Meanwhile, Sarmiento awkwardly thanked the overwhelming support they received since Aquino announced their engagement.

“Salamat sa lahat ng bumati sa amin,” Sarmiento said in a serious tone which prompted laughter from Aquino and her son.

“Natatawa na lang kami ni Bimb talaga kasi parang, parang galit ka sa pag-thank you sa kanila,” Aquino commented.

According to the veteran host, they were overwhelmed with the amount of kindness they received from their friends and the public.

“We want to just say thank you very much kasi we have been so touched with the overwhelming kindness and parang the happiness that you have shown that we are happy,” she said.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po dahil 'yung kaligayahan na nararamdaman n'yo para sa amin means a lot.”

In the now-viral post, Aquino mentioned Sarmiento in her caption for the first time while sharing a clip of them together.

Saying she is looking forward to becoming a Sarmiento, Aquino thanked him for being her “best friend and the man I said yes to spending the rest of my life with.”

In the same post, Aquino thanked her late brother,, saying she and Sarmiento would not have reconnected if not for him.

Sarmiento was the third and final DILG secretary under former President Aquino’s term, replacing Mar Roxas, who had tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential campaign.

Prior to his stint with the Aquino administration, Sarmiento was secretary general of the Liberal Party, the late president’s political party.

Aquino was formerly married to basketball star Yap. They had a civil wedding in 2005. They welcomed Bimby two years later in 2007. They separated in 2010, and their marriage was nullified two years later in 2012.