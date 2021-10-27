"Tanging Hiling" is now available on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and other digital streaming platforms worldwide. Handout.



American OPM singer Sahara has an early Christmas gift for her Filipino fans as she released her new single for the Yuletide season “Tanging Hiling.”

The Tagalog song was written by Sahara’s mentor and co-producer Dennis Quila.

“This is an early Christmas gift for all of you,” Sahara said in a statement.

“My co-producer Dennis surprised me one day and brought a demo of an unreleased Christmas song to the studio to play for the team. I instantly fell in love with the music and message, and I knew we had to record it,” she added.

According to Quila, the song talks “about how love is more important than anything else, and why it's always a perfect gift instead of material things.”

“I wrote this song way back on August 11, 1999, that was 22 years ago. I was in Japan at that time working as a pianist in a hotel and it was my first time being so far away from my family during Christmas time,” Quilang said.

“After the release of ‘DBSK’ ('Dahil Ba Sa Kanya'), we were brainstorming for a follow up song. So I searched my treasure chest of original compositions and happened to review this Christmas song,” he added.

Quilang admitted the song was never recorded nor seen by any other artists. He was also surprised with the reaction of Sahara, who put her effort into studying “Tanging Hiling.”

“I hurried right away with the areglo, live guitars (done by Ricky Topacio) and the recording process since it's getting close to ‘Ber months. This a dream come true to me since Christmas songs are only played on the last quarter of every year,” Quila said.

Asked what Christmas means to her, Sahara exclaimed, “Love, togetherness, and creating fond memories with the people I love. And being reminded that our life on earth is a blessing.”

Aside from her Christmas traditions and meals, the singer also revealed some of her favorite Christmas songs, such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Santa Baby.”

“My mother is Native American and Mexican, so one of our traditions is making homemade tamales for Christmas. They smelled so good and it was so much fun. And I love to eat! These days, I really look forward to decorating the Christmas tree with my husband and our cat,” she said.

Sahara also has one wish this Christmas: “I like life to return to normal - safely -- for everyone. But more so, for everyone to be blessed with another year of good health.”

She also expressed a strong desire to tour the Philippines, meet her new fans, and visit the beach.

EMBED : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdPoxTo6utU

Prior to this Christmas release, Sahara recorded a cover of Jaya's “Dahil Ba Sa Kanya” in August, which marked her debut as a solo artist in the Philippines.

Sahara also opened up about her plans and goals for New Year where she is set to release an extended play.

“To be honest, it’s been hard couple of years for everyone. But I’ve learned a lot about myself, and how to stay grounded and stay focused on a project, a goal, and a dream. I just want to keep being a better, more positive person, and share positive energy, love, joy, emotion, etc. with my fans and the world through music,” she said.

“We have a small album (EP) of original OPM songs planned for the beginning of next year. I work with my team every day towards that goal.”

"Tanging Hiling" is now available on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and other digital streaming platforms worldwide.