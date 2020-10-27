Star Cinema to hold advance screening of Kim Chiu's 'U-Turn'

MANILA -- Star Cinema's horror film "U-Turn" starring Kim Chiu will have an advance screening on Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m. on KTX.PH.

The mystery-horror film directed by Derick Cabrido is an adaptation of the 2016 Indian movie of the same name. It follows the story of Donna Suarez (Kim Chiu), a reporter who comes across a case, which she suspects as a suicide. After a few days, a similar case turns up. Hoping that these cases could give her the break she has been waiting for, she uses them in her stories. But when her brother also dies in an alleged suicide, she enlists the help of her boyfriend Robin (Tony Labrusca) and police officer Kevin (JM de Guzman) to find the connection between the strange deaths.

Watch more in iWantTFC





The advance screening of "U-Turn" is available for P150 on KTX.PH. As an added treat the lead stars will make an appearance.

Those who cannot catch it on October 29 can buy tickets for the October 30 screening and enjoy the movie within a 48-hour period.

Barkadas can also enjoy watching the movie together by availing of the Halloween Barkada Bundle. Buying three tickets entitles them with one more ticket. They can simply go to KTX.PH and click the "U-Turn" group buy link.

“U-Turn” is also available on SKYcable Pay Per View, Cignal Pay Per View, and on iWant TFC starting October 30.

Related video: