Sam Smith open to sing with 'blind balladeer' Carl Malone Montecido

MANILA -- Grammy winner Sam Smith said he is willing to sing with his Filipino fan, blind singer Carl Malone Montecido.

In an interview with MYX Global, Smith, who is promoting his newest album"Love Goes," said it "would be an honor" to perform with Montecido the next time he visits Manila.

“One hundred million percent yes, yes. It would be an absolute honor to sing with him. He’s incredible. He’s a better singer than I am. I’ll be so scared singing with him. He’s unbelievable,” he said in the interview.

Last February, Smith took to his Twitter to express his admiration for Montecido.

He tweeted, "WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!?" after he watched the viral video of the Filipino student singing an incredible cover of his hit "Too Good at Goodbyes."

"YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE," Smith added.

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — samsmith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

The young singer, as it turned out, is Montecido, a report from TV Patrol Negros confirmed.

In a previous interview, Montecido shared his hope to meet and to sing with his idol Smith.

Montecido also thanked Smith for noticing his video and for inspiring him to work hard for his music career.

Montecido is best known for his stint in the first season of the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" reboot on "It's Showtime" back in 2016. He managed to reach the finals and finish in a highly-respectable fifth place.

He was referred to as the "Blind Balladeer," referring to his condition and astounding voice, which many were reminded of when a video of him performing inside a grocery went viral this past week.

Last July, Montecido won a silver medal at the World Championship of Performing Arts Virtual 2020.

