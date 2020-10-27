Netflix teases fans with first look at anime series 'Trese'

MANILA – Netflix has finally released a first look at “Trese,” the anime series based on the Filipino graphic novel featuring local mythical creatures created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo.

“Aswangs of Manila, beware: Alexandra Trese is coming for you. Enjoy this very first look at TRESE, coming soon on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote in its Facebook post.

Netflix first announced that "Trese" is one of 17 new original productions from Asia that will be out on the streaming platform back in 2018.

Based on its official synopsis, “Trese” will follow its lead character Alexandra Trese who will protect Manila from threats of the supernatural kind when the cops are stumped.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to announce the date of release for the series.