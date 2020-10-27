Dimples Romana, Yassi Pressman, more artists express solidarity with Gabriela amid red-tagging

MANILA -- More stars have voiced their support for Gabriela women’s party list amid the furor on the military’s red-tagging of personalities like Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray and Angel Locsin.

Dimples Romana, Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, Yassi Pressman, Lorna Tolentino, Amy Perez and others expressed solidarity with Gabriela on the ongoing celebration of its 20th anniversary this week.

Romana went beyond the prepared spiel to praise the group for its vision for women and children. “Ako po ay sumasaludo sa inyong paninindigan, katapangan at pagmamahal sa mga babaeng tulad ko, ng mga kabataan at ng bayan," Romana said in the video she made herself.

“Naway protektahan kayo ng Maykapal sa bawat araw na pinagtatanggol at ipinaglalaban niyo ang aming karapatan. Mag-ingat kayo lagi at kasama kayo lagi sa dasal ng aking pamilya,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Hindi na kami nagdalawang salita sa paghingi ng suporta at pagbati sa kanila," Gabriela Women’s Party List Arlene Brosas told ABS-CBN News Tuesday.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the celebrities and other personalities who stood by us and sent us messages of support for our 20th anniversary despite the red-tagging perpetrated by high-ranking government officials. Our track- ecord and long-standing fight for the rights of women and children can never be tainted by the baseless and relentless terror-tagging."

Other celebrities who sent their solidarity video to Gabriela included Vice Ganda, Tirso Cruz III, John Arcilla, Rowell Santiago, Cherrie Pie Picache, Lotlot de Leon and Agot Isidro.

Angel Locsin also expressed her pride in being associated with Gabriela in a separate video posted by the organization on their Facebook account.

Lipa Representative Vilma Santos also vowed her support for the group’s advocacy. “Kasama n'yo ako sa pagtataguyod upang makamtan ang pantay pantay na karapatan. Patuloy ang tagumpay natin dahil sa pagdami ng mga babae sa iba’t ibang larangan kaya huwag nating kalimutan ang women empowerment, ang patuloy na pagtulong sa kakayahan ng mga kababaihan," said the Star for All Seasons.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Brosas hopes that artists and personalities will support their fight for wider protection of women in the enforcement of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, Anti-VAWC Law, Expanded Maternity Leave, and the Occupational Safety and Health Law.

They are also pushing for Anti-Rape Law amendments, and Makabayan's SHIELD BILL or the proposed response to COVID-19 and economic crisis.